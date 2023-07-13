Prominent Greater Masaka coffee dealer shot, robbed Shs93m

One of the prominent coffee dealers in Greater Masaka sub region in central Uganda is nursing bullet wounds after he was attacked by armed assailants who allegedly robbed him of Shs93 million.

Mr John Ddamulira, a resident of Kalagala in Kalisizo Town Council was reportedly intercepted by two gunmen riding on a motorcycle at Bwasa swamp, about two kilometers from Kalisizo Township on the Masaka- Kalisizo-Kyotera- Mutukula highway.

The 9:30am attack happened as the 62-year-old coffee dealer and property magnate drove from Kyotera where he had withdrawn the money from a bank.

According to Mr Disan Mubiru, a resident of Kalisizo who witnessed the attack, Ddamulira was driving a Toyota Mark X Registration Number UBK 309 Q from Kyotera when the gunmen opened fire at him.

“He [Ddamulira] was shot in the mouth and his lower jaw got damaged. The assailants grabbed a bag from his car and left him for dead. However, moments later Mzee Ddamulira managed to drive himself to a nearby health facility, House of Holy Family Nursing Home in Kalisizo Town for first aid treatment,” he said.

The businessman’s sister, Ms Joyce Nakayanja told this publication that he was later referred to Case Clinic in Kampala for further treatment.

Mr Michael J Ssali, a veteran journalist and close friend of the businessman said Mr Ddamulira usually visits the bank to get money to pay suppliers of dry coffee beans delivered at his factory.

''He always visits the bank in the morning hours to get money and I think the assailants knew all his movements,'' he said.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye confirmed the shooting and advised business people carrying huge sums of money to always seek security protection to avoid being targeted by criminals.



This is the second similar attack in the area in less than two months. On June 1, gunmen raided a mobile shop at Ziriddamu Shopping Centre in Kalisizo Town and robbed over Shs100 million.