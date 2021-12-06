Property worth millions lost as fire guts Kigungu landing site

By Monday morning, the cause of the fire was not established or communicated by authorities. 

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • Fire brigade officers were dispatched from the Aviation Police to the entry check point of the landing site as soon as the fire broke out.

More than 100 people living at Kigungu landing site in Entebbe Municipality have been left homeless after parts of the place were gutted by fire Sunday evening.

