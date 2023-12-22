Protesting Luweero Anglicans blinded by truth- bishop Ssebagala

The Anglican Christians engaged in acts of protest against the decision that revoked the election and consecration process of Rev Godfrey Kasana as Luweero Diocese Bishop are blinded by truth and living in denial, according to Luweero Diocese caretaker Bishop James Ssebagala.

Bishop Ssebagala says that while several of the Christians that earlier protested after the decision by House of Bishops to halt the consecration of the 4th Bishop have now denounced the protests after realizing the truth, some Christians have chosen the path of leaving in denial even when such a direction is short-lived.

“We are moving to the direction of unity as the Church. Those that continue protesting are blinded by the truth and living in denial,” he said on Wednesday.

The Bishop’s statement was in reply to some of the questions asked by journalists regarding the progress of the bishop election process after the decision that revoked the name of Rev Godfrey Kasana as 4th bishop of Luweero in June 2023.

Bishop Ssebagala while delivering his Christmas message at the Luweero Diocesan Secretariat revealed that the Church cannot go after the protesting Christians that have failed to realize the truth.

“We cannot stop the Christians that have deliberately failed to accept the truth. They have the right to act in ways they wish. Even collecting money to buy a car for Rev Kasana is not a crime. They can go ahead and mobilize money for the cause that they believe can make them happy,” he said.

On his role as caretaker, Bishop Ssebagala revealed that he has managed to counsel and make the truth known to many Christians that had got involved in protests after the June 28 decision that revoked the election and consecration process of Rev Kasana.

Citing the court ruling that dismissed the case filed against the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda by a section of Christians in Luweero, Bishop Ssebagala revealed that the House of Bishops makes the final decision on who becomes a bishop. The bishop nomination committee is doing its work and soon the diocese will have a new bishop.

“The court was clear about the church processes,” he said.

On Sunday December 17, a section of Christians in Bamunanika Sub County launched a fundraising drive to buy a car for Rev Kasana. The Christians claimed that they wanted Rev Kasana to have a new car as their bishop.

Achievements;

In August 2023, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu appointed the Retired Mukono Bishop James Ssebagala as caretaker bishop of Luweero Diocese amid protests from a section of the Christians that were in support of Rev Godfrey Kasana.

Some Christians tried to block Bishop Ssebagala from conducting his duties including the confirmation of Christians and the different pastoral visits.