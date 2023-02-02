Rainbow removed from Entebbe children’s park tower after LGBTQ row

Ugandan authorities announced the removal of a rainbow painting from a children's park following an uproar among parents who alleged that the "satanic" design promoted homosexuality in the largely Christian country.

A local organisation had painted one of the park towers in Entebbe in rainbow colours as part of an effort to refurbish the site, the town's mayor Fabrice Brad Rulinda said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"For years, the children of Uganda have only understood the rainbow as a beautiful arch of colours and biblically it reflects the beauty and majesty of God," Rulinda said.

"It is unfortunate that certain movements have decided to use the rainbow to represent and reflect certain acts that go against the norms of the people of Uganda," he added.

"We need to curb any vices that would corrupt the minds of our children and it is on this background that the concerns raised by the public were heeded to and the rainbow painting was removed from the children's park."

Emmanuel Mugabe from the national Parents Association of Uganda told this reporter that the tower's rainbow colours were "satanic" and signalled an "invasion of homosexuality through manipulation of children's minds".

"We are happy the rainbow painting has been removed before we removed it ourselves," he said.

The incident follows an uproar in southwestern Uganda where local authorities in Kasese are allegedly trying to pass legislation recognising the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender people.