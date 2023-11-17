RDC refuses to commission health centre over shoddy work

Kalangala Resident District Commissioner, Ms Eva Kwesiga has halted construction works at Bubeke Health Centre III citing shoddy works.

In a letter dated October 19 and addressed to the Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Friday Kyomya, the RDC halted any further construction works or any renovations at Bubeke Health Centre III until the contractor, Muga Construction Service, goes to her office.

“You will recall about one month ago we had gone to commission the above captioned, which could not be done due to shoddy works thereof,” the letter reads in part.

According to Ms Kwesiga, the contractor failed to correct glaring defects so that the project can officially be commissioned.

She said the structure has poor wiring and plumbing system and the ceiling, incinerator, and leash pit also have cracks which need to be rectified.

"When you look at the work done, there isn't value for money. I can't commission a project with this kind of shoddy work. That's why I have halted payments and construction works at the site until the contractor is presented in my office,” she said in an interview on Friday

"I have also started investigations into reports that government workers award contracts to themselves." she added.

Mr Joseph Buwembo, the engineer in charge of the project, said the contractor who is not on site every time the RDC inspects the project, said he was surprised that some of the work done is shoddy.

"It is unfortunate that the toilet floor is substandard and there are also other issues being raised by the RDC. We are going to talk to him [contractor] to come and rectify the defects,” he said

Construction of Bubeke Health Centre began in 2020 and was expected to be commissioned in 2022.