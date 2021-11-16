Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Regional leaders condemn terror attacks in Kampala

Police officers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) investigate around the police cars destroyed by a bomb explosion in front of Central Police Station in Kampala, Uganda, on November 16, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala on November 16, 2021, injuring a number of people in what police termed an attack on the city, the latest in a string of blasts targeting the country.
  • The explosions occurred in the central business district of Kampala near the central police station and the entrance to parliament, police said.

Regional leaders have condemned the terror attacks in Uganda's capital Kampala even as they vowed support to tame the vice.

