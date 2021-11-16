Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

A man extinguishes fire on cars that burnt following the explosion on November 16, 2021. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  MONITOR REPORTER

Police have said that the twin explosions that hit Kampala at a police checkpoint and Parliamentary Avenue on Tuesday were carried out by three suicide bombers who died instantly.
Police also said three civilians had been confirmed dead and 33 others injured, although the number of fatalities could be higher than reported so far.

