The reopening of the border follows a visit to Kigali by President Museveni's son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba (right) last weekend, when he and Rwandan President Paul Kagame (left) pledged to restore relations. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

Uganda, AU laud Rwanda for reopening border 

By  Job Bwire

  • The move was welcomed by Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs which said the trip by Gen Kainerugaba, who’s the Commander of the Land Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) gave assurance to the government of Rwanda on Uganda's commitment to addressing the remaining obstacles.
  • Uganda said it acknowledges the former African Development Bank president, Dr Donald Kaberuka, the representative sent by Rwanda to attend the official burial ceremony of the late Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, former governor Bank of Uganda.

The African Union on Friday hailed Rwanda’s announcement that it would reopen its land border with Uganda next week after a three-year closure, a major breakthrough in repairing relations between the neighbours.

