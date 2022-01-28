Uganda, AU laud Rwanda for reopening border 

The African Union on Friday hailed Rwanda’s announcement that it would reopen its land border with Uganda next week after a three-year closure, a major breakthrough in repairing relations between the neighbours.

“I welcome the announcement by the Government of Rwanda to re-open the Gatuna border with the Republic of Uganda as from January 31, 2022; this latest development is a positive step in the continuing efforts by the two neighbouring sister countries to normalise their relations,” the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a tweet.

Rwanda’s announcement followed a visit to Kigali by President Museveni's powerful son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba last weekend, when he and Rwandan President Paul Kagame pledged to restore relations.

The border was abruptly closed in February 2019 as political tensions between Kigali and Kampala spiralled, with the two East African nations trading accusations of espionage, abductions and meddling.

Rwanda's foreign ministry said in a statement that the main Gatuna border post, known as Katuna in Uganda, would reopen on January 31.

"The government of Rwanda remains committed to ongoing efforts to resolve pending issues between Rwanda and Uganda and believes that today's announcement will contribute positively to the speedy normalisation of relations between the two countries," it said.

The move was welcomed by Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs which said the trip by Gen Kainerugaba, who’s the Commander of the Land Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) gave assurance to the government of Rwanda on Uganda's commitment to addressing the remaining obstacles.

“We appreciate the efforts by the two heads of state; H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and H.E Paul Kagame towards restoration of the strong historical bilateral ties, crucial for the well-being of the peoples of both countries. We look forward to continued cooperation in addressing any other obstacles to our cordial relations. We appreciate Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander of the Land Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) whose visit to Rwanda on January 22, 2022 gave assurance to the government of Rwanda on Uganda's commitment to addressing the remaining obstacles, hence reopening of the border on January 31, 2022. Government of Uganda remains committed to the ongoing efforts to resolve pending issues between our two countries,” reads a statement by Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Further, Uganda said it acknowledges the former African Development Bank president, Dr Donald Kaberuka, the representative sent by Rwanda to attend the official burial ceremony of the late Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, former governor Bank of Uganda.

'Roadblocks removed'

The border closure devastated two-way trade, which was dominated by exports from Uganda to its smaller neighbour.

"We can see the two governments are trying to create a new direction after a long standoff and a few roadblocks have been removed," said Ugandan security analyst Fred Egesa.

Lt Gen Kainerugaba is rumoured to be positioning himself as a possible successor to his 77-year-old father, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

Museveni and Kagame were close allies in the 1980s and 1990s during struggles for power in their respective countries, but relations turned deeply hostile.

Rwanda abruptly closed its border with Uganda in 2019, accusing Uganda of abducting its citizens and supporting rebels seeking to topple Kagame.

Uganda in turn accused Rwanda of spying as well as killing two men during an incursion into Ugandan territory in 2019 -- a claim Kigali denied.

Friday's announcement follows a decision by Museveni on Tuesday to replace the country's powerful intelligence chief, Major General Abel Kandiho.

Rwandan officials in recent years had accused Kandiho, who has been moved to a role as security envoy to South Sudan, of working with dissidents to kidnap Rwandan citizens in Uganda.

"For purposes of harmony between the two countries it was important Kandiho was deployed elsewhere," analyst Egesa said.

The United States in December slapped sanctions on Kandiho, who had been the commander of the feared Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence since January 2017, accusing him and his office of involvement in human rights abuses including beatings, sexual assault and electrocution.

'Smear campaign'

Talks to try to ease tensions between Kagame and Museveni were previously hosted by Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Congo leader Felix Tshisekedi, with the last such meeting taking place in February 2020.

No meeting has been held between the two leaders since, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Relations between the two countries also soured after an investigation last year found that Rwanda had used Israeli Pegasus spying software to hack into the phones of Uganda's prime minister and foreign minister, among others.

Kigali dismissed the claims as part of a "smear campaign".

Before the border closure, Ugandan exports to Rwanda -- predominantly cement and food -- totalled more than $211 million in 2018, according to World Bank figures, while Rwanda exported $13 million worth of goods to Uganda.

Trade tumbled in 2019, with the situation further exacerbated by the Covid crisis.