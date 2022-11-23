Religious leaders worry over rising cases of human trafficking

Religious leaders in Rwenzori have asked government to curb the surging cases of human trafficking in the sub-region.

The leaders also urged government to establish rehabilitation centres for survivors of the vice.

“Human trafficking is a big issue in our sub-region where we have rescued over 100 people. But within the country, the number of survivors registered is more than 1,500,” Sister Semerita Mbabu, the coordinator for justice and peace for the Holy Cross Sisters in Rwenzori, said.

The nun said females are the most affected as some end up being raped and thus getting unwanted pregnancies or sexually transmitted diseases.

Speaking to the Monitor yesterday, Sister Mbabu said they are always overwhelmed by the big numbers of survivors who need to be rehabilitated but unfortunately, they don’t have enough resources.

She called on the government to establish rehabilitation centres for survivors in the area.

“We have tried to rehabilitate some of the survivors but the number is big, we don’t have enough resources. We have skilled more than 350 survivors since 2019,” she said.

Sister Martha Nambi of Holy Cross said two weeks ago, they engaged 56 survivors of human trafficking in a retreat in Fort Portal City, Kabarole District, and they are currently undergoing vocational skilling at Bulhalho foundation.

Ms Rose Kembabazi, a victim from Kabarole District, said she was trafficked by her aunt to DR Congo but upon reaching there, she was raped, got pregnant and infected with HIV/Aids by a Congolese national.

“As we were going, she told me that we would be staying together but when we reached there, I was taken to another family where I worked without any pay. A Congolese national raped me. I conceived I am now with the baby but I do not even know the father,” she said.





Human trafficking in Uganda

The 2021 Uganda Human Rights Commission report indicated that a total of 1,295 persons were victims of trafficking out of whom 790 were victims of transnational trafficking, 475 were victims of internal trafficking, and 30 victims were unknown.

The same report shows that a total of 713 victims were female adults, 285 were female juveniles, 86 were male juveniles, while 181 were male adults.