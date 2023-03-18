Return Karamoja iron sheets like Speaker, Bishop tells ministers

The Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop, Rev Reuben Kisembo, has urged all the ministers involved in the iron sheets scandal to return them such that they can benefit the earlier intended Karamoja sub-region.

“We have heard issues in our government about the theft of iron sheets, we want all those involved to bring them back like the Speaker of Parliament. Let them do exactly what she did. We also condemn other forms of corruption that are happening in the country,” he said.

Bishop Kisembo made the remarks on Friday during a peaceful demonstration by inter-religious leaders and students from the Tooro sub-region against homosexuality.

Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, Wednesday told Parliament that she had purchased 500 iron sheets to replace pieces she received from a consignment meant for the Karamoja sub-region.

“I don’t want to be a shame to parliament and I’m doing this for the House. I do not want to be like I grabbed [the iron sheets],” she said.

In a repeat of her February 28 acknowledgement, Ms Among said she evaluated the circumstances of the sharing of the roofing materials and took “personal responsibility” to replace what she got.

“In my district, I got a call; that, eh, iron sheets are being brought. And when they were taken, I gave them to the schools. Little did I know that the iron sheets were meant for another region,” the Speaker said in accounts offered to lawmakers she leads.

She added: “But after some analysis and looking at [it that] … the iron sheets were meant for Karamoja, not for Bukedea, I have taken [a] personal decision as a leader that since it was not allocated to my district, but also the iron sheets were given already out [to my constituents], I have decided to buy 500 iron sheets and give it back through my personal assistant to take back … to Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).”

Ms Among is among top officials, including senior ministers, named as combined recipients of more than 5,000 iron sheets procured under emergency financing by the government for vulnerable Karimojong.

On homosexuality, Bishop Kisembo said all religious leaders need to join hands and condemn all teachings that promote it because they are bad acts.

“A man cannot marry a fellow man, let’s from today avoid all temptations that can lead our people into homosexuality. Let us expose all those people promoting and practising homosexuality,” he said.

Fort Portal Catholic Diocese Bishop Robert Muhiirwa said people who are promoting homosexuality use money and mostly target school-going children to promote bad acts in schools.

“It’s better to remain hungry than take such bad money,” he urged students.