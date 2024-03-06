Rev Kisekka elected new Luweero bishop

The House of Bishops has elected Ven Rev Wilson Kisekka as fourth Bishop of the Luweero Anglican Diocese with his consecration and enthronement set for March 26, 2024 at St Mark Cathedral in Luweero Town Council.

The bishops at their two-day leadership retreat held at Lweza Training and Conference Centre also elected Rev Can Alfred Muhoozi as the new bishop of Ankole Diocese. Rev Can Muhoozi will succeed Bishop Stephen Namanya who retires on May 26, 2024 when he clocks the mandatory retirement age.

Who is Can Kisekka?

Ven Can Wilson Kisekka, 53, is married to Ms Rachael Kisekka with four biological children and currently the Archdeacon of Ndeeba, Kayunga District under Mukono Diocese.

A holder of a diploma in Forestry (MUK), Bachelor's degree in Theology (UCU) and a Master’s Degree in Theology obtained at Kwazulu Natal University in South Africa (2008), Kisekka has served the Church in different capacities, including the position of Parish Priest at St Peters church of Uganda Lugazi and Misindye Church of Uganda (Seeta) Archdeaconry.

He earlier served at Nakanyonyi Archdeaconry as Archdeacon before his transfer to Ndeeba Archdeaconry.



Unlike his predecessors, Kisekka will be taking over leadership from a caretaker Bishop appointed by the Archbishop of Church of Uganda in July 2023 when the diocese failed to have a successful candidate for the office of the bishop at the time of Bishop Eridard Nsubuga’s retirement in July 2023.

The Diocese has been under Rtd Bishop of Mukono Diocese James Williams Ssebagala since July 18, 2023, when Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba made the appointment. The caretaker role of the Diocese was for eight months.

Why the caretaker bishop?

The power and authority to appoint a caretaker bishop is vested in the Archbishop who is the chief custodian of the Province of the Church Uganda office bearers at the level of Diocesan bishop.

Because the House of Bishops that convened on June 28, 2023 had revoked the Luweero bishop-elect, Rev Can Godfrey Kasana earlier blessed for consecration as fourth bishop of Luweero Diocese, the leadership role of the Luweero Diocese fell back to the Archbishop on July 9, 2023.