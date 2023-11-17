Rival Kyabazinga speaks out on wedding: 'I'm yet to get invitation'

Prince Wambuzi says for now, he is “completely out of the wedding arrangement”, adding: “On Saturday, I will stick to my normal programme by either staying at my private Palace in Nakabango or going to the official Palace in Bulamogi Chiefdom, Kaliro district.”

But Mr Andrew Ntange, the Busoga kingdom Spokesperson, says Prince Wambuzi is one of the 2,500 guests who have been invited for the royal wedding.

According to Mr Ntange, the Kyabazinga invited all his brothers to the royal wedding, including Prince Wambuzi, whose decision to attend, he says, will entirely depend on him and his handlers.

“Every brother of the Kyabazinga has been given an invitation to attend the wedding. He recognises all the brothers and doesn’t discriminate against any,” Mr Ntange said, assuring the general public that the Kyabazinga and Prince Wambuzi enjoy “a cordial relationship”.

“Everyone remembers the day when the two visited each other; so, people should not think that they are at loggerheads. Those are negative energies aimed at diverting people,” Mr Ntange added.

In September 2020, Prince Wambuzi paid a courtesy visit to Prince Gabula IV at the latter’s Budhumbula Palace, Bugabula Chiefdom in Kamuli District.

The visit was, however, construed by majority of the subjects as efforts to unite both princes who had been at loggerheads over kingship that had raged on following the death of then Kyabazinga, Henry Wako Muloki in 2008.