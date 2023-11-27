Royal Wedding: Church, kingdoms speak out on Mabirizi suit

The Church of Uganda and Busoga and Buganda Kingdoms have spoken out on a suit filed at Jinja High Court by lawyer Male Mabirizi, challenging the Royal Wedding between Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Ms Jovia Mutesi.

The couple tied the knot on November 18 at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja North City Division, in a wedding ceremony presided over by Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

Mid-way through the wedding, Archbishop Mugalu asked whoever had genuine reasons as to why the wedding couldn’t proceed to come forward and none did, Mr Mabirizi on November 20 filed a suit seeking to nullify the wedding.

Mr Mabirizi’s suit is against the Kyabazinga, his newly-wedded wife, Archbishop Mugalu and the Queen of Buganda Kingdom Ms Sylvia Nagginda.

Specifically, Mr Mabirizi accuses the Kyabazinga of entering a marriage knowing that the marriage is void because of him being married to one Alison Anne.

Ms Mutesi is being accused of knowingly entering into a union with a married man, an accusation she was purportedly warned about but ignored.

Archbishop Mugalu is being accused of presiding over the marriage vows, while Ms Nagginda is accused of signing the marriage certificate of the couple as a witness.

However, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has since taken over the matter, citing Constitutional provisions.

Church, Kingdoms speak out

The Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda, Mr Balaam Muheebwa, says as a Church, they did the right thing (to conduct the wedding).

“I have seen it on social media, but I have not received the physical court document (but) as a Church, we did the right thing and played our part,” Mr Muheebwa said.

He added: “The Church lawyers made their report and we were able to check a few things and by the time the Archbishop conducted the wedding, there was nothing much to deter the wedding.”

The Spokesperson of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, says they have no worries with Mabirizi's case because they have defeated him several times.

“You know he (Mabirizi) is always fighting a losing battle. He wants to be recognised whether he has a case or not, He is born to lose. We have defeated him several times, so we have no worry about his case,” he said.