Basoga list expectations from royal couple

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and Ms Jovia Mutesi tied the knot last Saturday at Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe in Jinja Northern Division, before hosting their guests at a reception at Igenge Palace, also in Bugembe.

Kyabazinga Gabula, who was installed in 2014, has for the last nine years been running the kingdom affairs without a Queen or Inhebantu, on whom subjects have hinged high expectations.

Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV with Queen Jovia Mutesi after the wedding on November 18, 2023. PHOTO | TAUSI NAKATO

Mr Patrick Kayembe, the former Iganga Municipality Mayor, in an interview on Wednesday, said: “I expect the royal couple to reduce the rampant cases of domestic violence, early marriages and school dropouts.”

Ms Phiona Naigaga, a resident of Gabula Road in Jinja City, says she expects a change in the education sector of the Busoga sub-region, including the issuance of scholarships to vulnerable children.

Busoga King (Kyabazinga) William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV and Queen Jovia Mutesi arrive to attend a reception on the night of their wedding

Mr John Kasadha, a resident of Mafubira Village, Jinja Northern City Division, says since the Queen studied Accounting in Finance, she will play a critical role in the proper accountability of all the kingdom properties, especially funds.

However, Prof Frank Nabwiso, the former Kagoma County Member of Parliament, says he expects little from the newly-wedded royal couple.

Parliament Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and wife at Igenge Palace on the night of Busoga's Royal Wedding after King (Kyabazinga) William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope wed Jovia Mutesi n Jinja City on November 18, 2023



According to Prof Nabwiso, the (Busoga) Sub-region is in urgent need of reduction of poverty, unemployment, rapid population growth and inadequate resources within the kingdom, and doesn’t see how the Kyabazingaship will address those issues.

Prof Nabwiso says the late Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki’s government promoted education because the then Inhebantu (Alice Muloki) was also an educationist, traits that helped them blend ideas.

Parents of Busoga Queen Jovia Mutesi attend their daughter’s wedding reception at Igenge Palace

“In 1955, Kyabazinga Muloki’s government built Iganga Secondary School, Kiira College Butiki in 1958 and Wanyange Girls’ Secondary School in 1960. The Queen at the time was an educationist who shared a lot of passion in education,’’ he said.

Prof Nabwiso says for the last nine years, the Busoga Kingdom has lacked a strategic development plan which would have guided the newly wedded royal couple.

“I heard that last year, the kingdom passed a budget of Shs55b, but they didn’t indicate the source of revenue. They have never released any strategic plan for Busoga.

Some of the guests at the wedding reception

“I expect the royal couple to participate in reopening Busoga University and reviving Busoga Cooperative Union and to address the issue of sugarcane growing which has consumed most of the land yet it is the cheapest cash crop in Uganda,” Prof Nabwiso added.

Mr William Mulabi Proven, the Mayor of Mayuge Town Council, says he expects the nurturing of the Girl Child to change after the Royal wedding. “We want the Queen to boost Busoga Cultural Holiday Camp and instill discipline amongst children, especially the girls. Many children have dropped out because of lack of guidance.”

Yassin Ntembe, one of the embattled Princes of Butembe chiefdom, says he expects the Queen to guide the Kyabazinga in managing the kingdom, adding that when someone is alone, they can easily be misled, but the Queen will be there to guide the Kyabazinga to make independent decisions.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, during the wedding said he expects the newly-wedded Kyabazinga to build on the momentum Busoga has brought into the country to transform the kingdom.

“If many people, including the President, have overwhelmingly contributed to this Royal Wedding, why don’t we do more in terms of support and change the economy of Busoga?” he asked.