S.4 student arrested after punching school guard to death in Kampala

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a security guard at Luzira Senior Secondary School in Nakawa Division died after he was allegedly attacked by one of the students.

Geoffrey Mugerwa, 22, is said to have died on Tuesday after taking a punch from the suspect who is currently detained for questioning at Kitintale Police Station.

“It is alleged that at about 11am on October 25, students were exiting the school through the main gate when a scuffle ensued. The security guard is alleged to have taken a punch from a senior four candidate before he fell on the ground and became unconscious,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said without divulging details about the scuffle and where the guard was hit.