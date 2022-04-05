Senior two student shot dead 

Police in Kibuku District are investigating circumstances under which a 17-year-old student at Paradise Secondary School was shot and killed by a guard hired by fruit traders to secure their merchandise.

North Bukedi regional police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso identified the deceased as Salim Nsenye, a resident of Bulocho village, Dodoi parish, Kadama Sub-county, Kibuku District.

It’s reported that fruit traders along Mbale-Tirinyi highway in Kadama town council hired one Mohammed Kirya to secure their merchandise which is usually left at the road side during night time.

It’s alleged that at about 1am Tuesday, a group of youth went to steal the fruits but Kirya who was armed with a bow and arrow managed to chase them away. An hour later, they returned with the same mission, prompting him to shoot at them. One of the arrows caught Nsenye in the neck.

“The friends pulled out the arrow which left Nsenye bleeding profusely. He was rushed to Kadama central clinic where he was pronounced dead moments after arrival,” ASP Alaso said.

Kirya was arrested and is currently detained at Kibuku central police station as investigations continue.

Nsenye and his colleagues were reportedly returning from a dance party at the home of one Zungu when he was shot.

His colleagues, however, contended that Nsenye was called by the watchman by his names only to be shot under unclear circumstances.

The in-charge of the Kadama central clinic, Mr Rashid Lubega said by the time Nsenye was taken to the facility, he had lost a lot of blood. He died at around 2am.

The area LC1 Chairman, Mr Stephen Kifansalira Musana, however, condemned Kirya’s actions, arguing that he should have arrested the student instead of shooting him.

“It was totally sad news that one of the students had been killed under such circumstances. However, even the parents should play their responsibilitis in the upbringing of their children with good morals,” Mr Kifansalira said.







