School director charged over alleged defilement 

A school director was yesterday arraigned before court and charged with alleged defilement of six Primary Seven candidates who are set to sit their PLE examinations starting this morning.

Mr Jonah Ssebanenya, the director of Kings Palace Primary School in Luweero District, appeared before Luweero Grade One Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged with aggravated defilement and trafficking in humans.

The aforementioned offences being capital in nature, the director was not allowed to plead to them since they are only triable by the High Court.

Presiding Grade One Magistrate John Obuya remanded Mr Ssebanenya until November 22 when he will reappear in court for further directions.

Outside court, police investigators revealed that the files of the other five pupils were not yet complete so that he can also plead to them.

It is prosecution’s case that Mr Ssebanenya performed a sexual act with his pupil (name withheld) between September and October, contrary to Section 129 (3) of the Penal Code Act.

Under the offence of trafficking in children, Mr Ssebanenya is accused of trafficking in children, recruiting and transportation by means of abduction for purposes of sexual exploitation.

On Monday, Daily Monitor reported how the said director was in police detention on allegations of defiling six of his Primary Seven candidates.

On Sunday, the suspect reportedly collapsed and was referred to Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala under police watch. The police say the suspect was discharged by management at Kiruddu Hospital after the medical checks indicated that he was out of danger and could proceed to stand trial.

Mr Ssebanenya, according to the court documents, is a medical officer by profession, attached to Katuugo Health Centre III in Luweero Sub-county.

He was arrested on October 29 after the parents of the victims approached the office of the Luweero District Probation Office and the police, accusing him of defilement.