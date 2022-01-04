Prime

Scientists seek to define ‘fully vaccinated’

A health worker vaccinates Dr Faith Nakiyimba, the Masaka District health officer, at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital on March 11.  PHOTO | MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The number of doses at NMS is only enough to provide second shots for those who are partially vaccinated, but more than 10 million Ugandans who are 18 years and above are yet to get their first shot. 

Government is demanding that the elderly get booster shots to increase their immunity against the Omicron variant, which has triggered a spike in infections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.