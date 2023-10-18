Scientists to benefit from Shs166b for HIV vaccine discovery

Two Ugandan research institutions have said they will benefit from the $45 million (Shs166 billion) that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) injected into the HIV vaccine research and development drive.

The leaders of the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) and Makerere University Walter Reed Project (MUWRP) revealed this in Kampala yesterday.

Dr Cissy Kityo, the JCRC executive director, said the fund was awarded to a consortium of institutions in eight African countries. They include South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Mozambique.

“Our aim is to find a vaccine that prevents new HIV infections,” Dr Kityo said, adding: “A vaccine that prevents [HIV/Aids infection] completely will be 100 percent [efficacious]. But a vaccine may be efficacious at 60 or 80 percent [in preventing HIV/Aids infection].”

Dr Betty Mwesigwa, the deputy executive director of MUWRP, said the project will run for five years.

“Over the next five years, the eight countries will have probably worked with several other countries as we harness the extra expertise across the African continent. We are very excited and we will do everything possible to find a vaccine –that is the aim,” she said.

“What happens in five years, we hope we will inform the world how much we will have done. We want to find a vaccine here on the African soil,” she added.

Dr Kityo, on the other hand, said they are expected to have a vaccine before the end of the five years.

“We have very bright scientists [who can develop a vaccine]. They didn’t have funding before. There are so many scientists and we shall do it as a team,” she said.

“It has been 40 years with the HIV/Aids epidemic and many scientists have been looking [for a vaccine]. But as we learn from the failures that we have had, there are also new ways, improvements in ways of developing a vaccine,” she added.

The first HIV vaccine clinical trial happened in the 1990s but the vaccine failed to pass the trial, according to information from JCRC and a report published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States.

“The trial happened in Uganda and the vaccine was developed in France. The trial was sponsored by the NIH and World Health Organisation. The vaccine was not developed in Uganda but we needed to be engaged and be part of the global HIV vaccine work because any disease that has been eradicated, it has been because of a vaccine,” Dr Kityo said.

Ray of hope

Commenting on the development, Dr Charles Olaro, the director for curative services at the Health ministry, congratulated the institutions for getting the funds and said the government is optimistic.

“From the previous failure, we probably had something that we have learnt. We are building from there,’’ he said.

“The Ministry of Health is thrilled with this announcement. We are excited to be part of it. We want to thank USAID for the collaboration and work which spans over 60 years,” he added.

Dr Olaro also said if the consortium is successful, the burden of HIV/Aids would be brought down.

“An effective vaccine for prevention will not only reduce the number of people who will acquire new HIV/Aids infection, but also reduce the number of people who can transmit HIV,” he said.