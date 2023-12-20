Security chiefs intervene in Ssabanyala-siblings land wrangle

Security has intervened in a feud between the Ssabanyala, Maj Baker Kimeze and a section of his siblings over the alleged “fraudulent” sale of piece of land by the former.

The wrangle over a piece of land that measures about 572 acres in Nabityanka village, Bbaale Sub-county in Kayunga District last month nearly turned bloody after Ssabanyala’s siblings attacked and also tried to disarm UPDF soldiers deployed by GM Sugar to guard its properties on the disputed land.

The land in question, according to information given to this publication by security officials who are investigating this matter, was sold to GM sugar by Ms Sarah Nanyonga, the administrator of late Adam Kikonyongo’s estate but Ssabanyala’s siblings claim it was sold by the cultural leader.

However, on Monday, security chiefs from Ssezibwa region, Kayunga District top leadership and some officials from Bunyala kingdom met the Banyala cultural leader at his Kyerima village palace in Kitimbwa Sub-county to get his side of the ongoing wrangle.

Among the security chiefs who attended the meeting was the Ssezibwa region police commander, Mr Jonathan Musinguzi, the regional internal security officer and the regional crime intelligence officer.

Others were Mr Moses Karangwa the Kayunga District NRM chairman, Kayunga DPC Ms Rosette Sikahwa, Kayunga RDC Mr Moses Dumba and Bunyala kingdom premier Mr Martin Ssenkatuuka. The meeting was convened under the directive of the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja.

A section of Ssabanyala’s siblings, who had been arrested over last month’s incident where they assaulted UPDF soldiers, are currently camped at the contested land, vowing not to leave until the land is returned to them.

A source who attended the Monday meeting but preferred not to be named, told this publication that to show proof that the 572-acre piece of land his siblings were claiming was not a family property, the Ssabanyala during the meeting showed the officials his father’s will, in which the said land was not mentioned anywhere.

“In late Nathan Mpagi’s will, he detailed all his property including the 296.4 acres of land but did not make mention of the 572 acre piece of land, which the family claims the Ssabanyala sold,” the source said.

The 572 acre piece of land is on Block number 20 Plot 3, while the 296.4 acre land is on Block 158 Plot 5 and both land is in Nabityanka Village.

The 296.4 acre land is still property of the family, while the 572 acre land was sold by its owner, Ms Sarah Nanyonga, who is the administrator of her late father’s estate.

Another source told this publication that during the same meeting, a letter dated March 2011 written by President Museveni to the then Attorney General Peter Nyombi was shown to the officials.

In the letter the President was responding to queries raised by Ms Mariam Najjemba, who was claiming ownership of the same land.

“Hon Najjemba MP for Gomba says that she owns the land with her husband. Yet, His Highness Ssabanyala also says that he owns the same land. Hon Najjemba is fortunately willing to be compensated by government so that the issue is resolved peacefully,” the President’s letter, which this reporter saw, reads in part.

“I am therefore, writing to direct you to look into this matter and see how it could be resolved. I will support compensation for Hon. Najjemba if there are no legal complications involved,” the letter further reads.

The Ssabanyala, however, said the President never fulfilled his promise to compensate Hon Najjemba so that he gets ownership of the land.

“There is now way I could have sold land that did not belong to me,” the Ssabanyala told this publication after the meeting.

But Mr Fred Sseruzi, the chairman of late Mpagi’s family, insisted that their brother had sold the land and demanded that government intervenes so that they repossess their land.

“The Ssabanyala used his position to sell the land and because he is a cultural leader, security fears him,” Mr Sseruzi said.

Mr Derrick Kaddu, the Bunyala kingdom spokesperson in a Tuesday press conference described the allegations against their cultural leader as “wild” that are only intended to tarnish his image.