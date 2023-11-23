Museveni expected to attend Ssabanyala’s coronation anniversary fete

President Museveni is expected to preside over Ssabanyala, Maj (Rtd) Baker Kimeze’s 15 coronation anniversary fete in Kayunga District tomorrow, chiefdom officials have revealed.

Mr Derrick Kaddu, the chiefdom spokesperson, on Thursday told journalists in Kayunga town that the fete would be held at Bbaale Su-county headquarters under the theme, “Culture as a vehicle to sustainable social and economic development of communities.”

“During the 15 years since the coronation of the Ssabanyala as chiefdom, we have registered achievements in education, promotion of Lunyala language and culture,” Mr Kaddu said.

He said despite the challenges such as lack of funds to run the chiefdom, they have managed to come up with a Lunyala dictionary and bible.

But the Mengo leaders in Kayunga have protested a move by the Banyala to hold their celebrations at Bbaale Sub-county headquarters a place they consider theirs.