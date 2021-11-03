Security establishes over 100 gun collection centres in Karamoja

The joint security force of police and the army has created at least 101 centres where the cattle rustlers who wish to hand over their guns can take them.

The creation of the gun collection centres in every sub-county across the region follows the new operation by the army and police to recover guns in the Karamoja sub-region.

On July 17, 2021, the forces launched a third phase of voluntary disarmament after the rustlers resumed stealing cattle, dragging the region that had enjoyed peace for more than 13 years, into chaos.

The rustlers were expected to have handed over their guns voluntarily to the army but unfortunately, the majority of them have refused.

Mr Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson said the centres were created such that the rustlers who may fear to hand over their guns directly to security personnel can take them there.

"We got information that most rustlers are now feeling pressure from the forces to hand over guns but they fear being arrested. That's why we have created these centers with local people especially women to receive the guns," he said.

According to Mr Longole under the current approach, there's no more pleading to the armed rustlers to hand over their guns. He added that they might be forced to apply ‘shoot to kill’ if they fail to hand over illegal guns peacefully.

Mr Milton Odongo, the Nabilatuk Resident District Commissioner said voluntary disarmament will never work in Karamoja.