Security establishes over 100 gun collection centres in Karamoja

Karimojong protest against the killings and cattle rustling by armed rustlers last month in Napak District. Photo | Steven Ariong

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The creation of the gun collection centres in every sub-county across the region follows the new operation by the army and police to recover guns in the Karamoja sub-region.

The joint security force of police and the army has created at least 101 centres where the cattle rustlers who wish to hand over their guns can take them.

