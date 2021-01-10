Security forces assure Ugandans of peace

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Security chiefs have assured Ugandans of peace during and after the election period.

They made the remarks during a joint security press conference on the forthcoming general elections at police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala on Thursday.

They also advised residents of urban areas against fleeing to rural areas in anticipation of election violence.

The deputy commander of Land Forces, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, dismissed concern from the public that there will be violence if some presidential candidates don’t win the election.

“We have been receiving information and intelligence that some of our people are scared, actually some have started leaving the places where they registered to vote from and are going to villages. That isn’t good. Ugandans are supposed to exercise their constitutional rights in choosing their leaders,” Maj Gen Kavuma said.

The Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola, said whoever causes violence will be prosecuted.

“I would like to assure the whole country that whoever foments trouble will regret why his or her mother gave birth to him or her. I repeat, whoever thinks will cause anarchy in this country will regret the consequences,” he said.

The run-up to the general elections has been marred by violence, with more than 50 people shot dead in November 18 and 19 last year during protests against the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine.

On the issue of security agents attacking journalists covering the elections, Mr Ochola said it is the latter to blame.

He accused journalists of attacking security officers and unjustly portraying the police as a brutal force that is undermining the government.

“It isn’t that we are targeting the media. No. We are protecting your lives. We are telling you that there is danger there, you are insisting that you must go there. Yes, we shall beat you for your own sake to help you understand not to go there. Yes, we shall use reasonable force to ensure that you don’t go where there is a risk. Actually, I have no apology,” he said.

Several journalists have been attacked by security forces during election campaigns, with one journalist still in intensive care unit.

The Minister of Defence, Mr Adolf Mwesige, used the forum to ask Ugandans to vote for President Museveni, before adding that the deployment of soldiers around the country is intended to provide security.

“The security forces including Uganda Peoples Defence Forces will be deployed during and after the elections to protect your businesses and investment including the tourism sites. They will be fully protected, so there is no need to panic,” he said.

Responding to Mr Kyagulanyi’s decision to evacuate his children from Uganda due to fears that they could be harmed, Mr Mwesige said: “It isn’t correct to allege those fears that are unfounded. I would like to ask all these candidates to settle down. Their families will be safe.”

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Odongo Jeje, said some presidential candidates have made statements threatening peace and security.

“These utterances and actions consequently have caused concern and to some extent worry to a number of citizens. Citizens now fear that come January 14 and or immediately after their lives and property might be threatened,” he said.

He cautioned people against violence, saying: “You don’t have enough means to cause violence and it might be extremely detrimental for you to attempt to do so. It is only good manners to try not to do what you know you can’t accomplish. Don’t even attempt.”

Commissioner General of Prisons Johnson Byabashaija said they are creating more space in detention centres to accommodate those remanded.

