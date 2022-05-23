Security tight ahead of Makerere’s 72nd graduation ceremony

Security at Makerere University has been tightened ahead of the 72nd graduation ceremony which commences this morning.

The event is expected to be graced by President Museveni and the First Lady, Janet Museveni who doubles as the minister for Education and Sports.

"If you don't have any valid identity card, then use the main gate. We don't allow anyone to enter the university here without an identification card,” a police officer deployed at one of the small gates near Makerere Kavule was overheard telling people who wanted to access the university.

By the time of filing this story, all routes leading to the Freedom Square where the event will be held were cordoned off and for anyone without a national ID or student ID was not allowed to access the university premises.

The five-day graduation is to be held at the university until May 27.