Senior Six student found dead in dormitory

Students and teachers of Kabalega Secondary School in Masindi District on Friday woke up to the shocking news of a student who was found dead in the school dormitory.

The deceased has been identified as Edmond Turamusiima, a Senior Six student who was doing a Physics, Economics, and Mathematics (PEM) combination.

Mr Andrew Tumwesige, the school head teacher said: “The students told me that Turamusiima didn’t wake up for morning preps, they left him sleeping in his bed and when they went back and checked on him, they found him dead.”

He said since the term started, Turamusiima had never reported any case of sickness and said his death was a shock.

“The student since he reported to the school, has been in good health, he had not reported to any teacher that he was sick and we were shocked to hear that he died in the dormitory,” Mr Tumwesige said.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, said they have opened up the general inquiry file such that whoever has information connected to the death should inform the police.

He said that the postmortem report from Masindi hospital indicated that the deceased died of suffocation.

“We have started an investigation as police to know why the student died of suffocation in the dormitory because it’s what the postmortem report is showing,” Mr Hakiza said.

Mr Albert Mwesigwa, the paternal uncle to the deceased said as a family they were expecting a lot from him and his dream was to become an engineer.