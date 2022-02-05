Senior Six student found dead in dormitory

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson.

By  Alex Ashaba  &  Ismail Bategeka

What you need to know:

  • The deceased has been identified as Edmond Turamusiima, a Senior Six student who was doing a Physics, Economics, and Mathematics (PEM) combination.

Students and teachers of Kabalega Secondary School in Masindi District on Friday woke up to the shocking news of a student who was found dead in the school dormitory.

