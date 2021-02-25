Senior two student shot dead as police enforce Covid-19 guidelines

By DAVID ODUUT More by this Author

A policeman in Bukedea District in eastern Uganda has been detained after he shot and killed a 17-year-old boy.

Constable Charles Okurut commonly was detained Thursday morning after he shot and killed Patrick Otimong, a resident of Ajesa village, Akero parish in Bukedea Sub County.

Otimong has been a senior two student at Sironko Parents Secondary School.

The teenager was shot in the back as he fled from the armed officer.

The shooting happened after police deployed to disperse revelers who had gathered at Kanyipa village in Kolir Sub County where relatives were holding the last funeral rites for the late Micheal Ejiet.

The Kanyipa LC1 chairman, Mr Simon Okorojong was also arrested to help in police investigations.

Bukedea sub county chairperson, Mr Johnson Emong Otinga said the shooting has left locals shocked.

"It is sad that the police officer acted irrational and shot our son who was unarmed and was already fleeing from him," Mr Otinga said.

Mr David Ongom, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman said the suspected shooter and other officers had been deployed to enforce curfew on Wednesday night.

Mr Ongom said the officer was provoked by the actions of the village chairperson whom he accused of encouraging revelers to drink and dance overnight in disregard of the presidential guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 which has so far infected 40,300 Ugandans with 334 confirmed deaths.

Although bars and discotheques have not yet been cleared to operate, several are functional across Teso sub region with loud music booming throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Otinga questioned the method used by police to disperse crowds.

This is the second teenager shot dead by Bukedea police in less than two months. Last month, constable Ojekede attached to Kachumbala police post shot a 19-year-old senior six student as he was revising his books at Kongunga Secondary School.

Meanwhile, Otimong’s death happened just hours after a 16-year-old boy had been shot and killed about 90kms away during a police and UPDF operation in Kapchorwa District to arrest his father accused of deserting the army.

Authorities said the boy, only identified as Timothy was shot dead in a fire exchange between his armed father, only identified as Kapchekweko, UPDF and the police at Kapcheli village, Kapchemwor Parish, Tuban Sub County.

Kapchekweko’s 15-year-old son was also injured in the shootout.

On the same day, Police in Sheema District in western Uganda arrested one of their colleagues for allegedly shooting dead a man accused of threatening violence.

Bushenyi greater regional police spokesperson, Mr Martial Tumusiime, said Police Constable Eliab Ndebesa attached to Kitagata police station shot and killed Eliot Kabangira, a resident of Bubaare one, Rutooma ward, Kitagata town council after he resisted arrest and allegedly attempted to cut him with a machete.



