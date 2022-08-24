SFC soldier shoots self dead

The Special Forces Command (SFC) has commenced investigations to establish what could have prompted one of their own Pte Allan Matsiko to end his life while on guard duty in Entebbe Municipality last Friday.

Matsiko was on the quarter guard at Kigungu barracks when he allegedly opened fire on his head to end his life.

Maj Jimmy Omara, the SFC spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying they are still uncertain why Matsiko took his life.

"He neither notified anyone nor left a written note. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Although the SFC did not provide details like the force number and unit of the deceased, sources indicate that the deceased was RA:236235 and hailed from Kabusota village, Rwamagwa Sub County in Rakai District.

Matsiko was attached to Platoon 2 and was in charge of night duties at Kigungu barracks. His demise was brought to SFC leadership and by Section 3 commander Sgt Bonny Mwiyeretse from Nsamizi barracks in Entebbe Municipality. His lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood with a gun on his chest and a Radio Call on.

When Matsiko’s colleague Pte Isaac Onapiti heard the gunshot inside the now deceased’s tent, he scampered for his dear life thinking they were under attack. The deceased's body was taken to Mulago National Referral hospital morgue in UPDF medical van H4DF1657.

Entebbe police station entered a case of suspected suicide. However, Maj Omara said they can't make any conclusion in regard to Matsiko’s death until investigations are complete.