SFC soldier shoots self dead after killing lover

Police in Kiruhura are investigating circumstances under which a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) killed his lover before shooting himself dead.

Rwizi region Police Spokesperson, Samson Kasasira, who confirmed the incident identified the deceased as Private Dickens Nuwamanya, 27, attached to Ruhengyere SFC commando brigade and Patience Kamarembo, a bar operator in Rugaga trading center Kikatsi Sub county , Kiruhura District.

Mr Kasasira said before Nuwagaba shot himself in the head, he had shot Kamarembo in the chest thrice.

“The territorial police of Kiruhura District has registered a double homicide by shooting in Rugaga trading Centre, Kikatsi Sub-county Kiruhura District where Private Dickens Nuwamanya, a male adult aged 27, attached to SFC Commando Brigade in Ruhegyere shot his lover Patience Kamarembo thrice in the chest, killing her instantly and later turned the gun on himself,” Mr Kasasira said.

According to Kasasira, Pte Nuwamanya “had come with a motive. He entered the house where he found the woman in the bedroom and immediately shot the woman in the chest thrice and shot himself through the eye.”

Mr Kasasira said they are yet to establish his motive.

“The cause of the double homicide has not been ascertained but the bodies have been taken to Kiruhura Health center four for postmortem,” he said.

The gun (SMG AK47) was recovered from the scene of crime as investigations continue.

