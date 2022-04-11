Police officer shoots self dead

Police in Mubende are investigating circumstances under which one of their own attached to Mubende Police Station shot himself dead. The incident happened at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

According to Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala, the deceased identified as Ato James Agwayi, 45, locked himself in his house at Mubende Police Barracks and shot himself in the head.

She said the preliminary findings indicate that the officer returned from duty at the highway police post to his place of residence in Mubende police barracks at around 10am for breakfast and personal life admin.

"At about 1pm gunshots were heard around his place of residence and officers rushed to see what had happened. The door to his house was locked from inside but the officers kicked it down and found the Agwayi in a pool of blood,” she said.

Ms Kawala said the officer was rushed to Mubende Hospital where he was pronounced dead a few moments later.

She said the riffle that was used was found lying on his chest with a safety catch open. Some cartridges and ammunition were found scattered in his room.