Sheikh Mubajje suspends UMSC EC chairperson

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Mubajje has suspended the chairperson of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Electoral Commission, Mr Omar Muhammad Wesswa over allegations of corruption.

According to Sheikh Mubajje, Mr Wesswa’s suspension will pave a way for uninterrupted and transparent investigations into the matter.

In a suspension letter dated March 26, 2023, the Mufti accused Mr Wesswa, of failing to provide full reports concerning the November UMSC national-wide elections as was requested by management as well as give accountability for the finances allocated for the exercise.

“The management asked Mr Wesswa to present an explanation as to why the commission was collecting an unspecified amount of money from aspirants for various positions within the UMSC structures. I received complaints from some electoral commissioners accusing him of being a dictator with a lack of respect for others, failing to hold meetings and provide accountability for the operational funds for the commission, and breaching the commission oaths of secrecy and allegiance, which has resulted in a toxic working environment," Sheikh Mubajje said.

The UMSC elections had earlier been scheduled to take place between March and May 2022, but UMSC failed to raise some Shs6.9b for the exercise which forced the council to lobby the government for funding. In May of the same year, Parliament approved Shs2.5b to facilitate UMSC electoral activities.

The Mufti added that the findings of the investigations will form the basis of discussion for the UMSC joint session comprising the College of Eminent Sheikhs and National Executive and the final decision will be taken by the General Assembly.

"We shall sit and discuss based on the findings that will be derived from these investigations for the General Assembly to make the final decision," he said.

He asked Mr Wesswa to immediately hand over the office to his Deputy, Mr Abubakar Were Wadagho.

In an interview on Tuesday, Mr Wesswa denied all allegations leveled against him and confirmed that he had stepped aside to allow investigations to go on.

"I don't know anything about all those allegations and I have never engaged in any of those acts, I have accepted to leave the office to allow their investigations to continue," he said.

Mubajje, who has been at the helm of Muslim leadership since December 2000 controversially got another term last year which could on paper last until 2025. However, some four Muslims led by former UMSC chairperson and now a member of the UMSC general assembly Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba rushed to court challenging the validity of the election that Sheikh presided over as chairperson of the General Assembly. In January, the group secured an interim order from Mengo Magistrate’s Court stopping all activities done by Sheikh Mubajje, but UMSC protested, saying courts have no powers to halt the activities of a religious institution because the Constitution of Uganda provides freedom of worship to all Ugandans. But on February 14, the High Court in Kampala quashed an earlier order by Mengo Magistrate’s Court, saying Sheikh Mubajje was free to carry out activities of UMSC.