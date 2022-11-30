Sheikh Mwanje at CMI, to be charged in court- Minister Muhoozi

State Minister for Internal Affairs Gen David Muhoozi has told Parliament that Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje, a Muslim cleric who is believed to have been abducted on Monday is currently held at one of the detention centers of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

The revelation to the House chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa came after Mukono North MP who also doubles as the Shadow Minister for Internal Affairs, Mr Abdallah Kiwanuka demanded for a “clear response” from government about Sheikh Mwanje’s disappearance.

"On November 28, 2022 at about 9:30am, a Muslim cleric Sheikh Yahaya Mwanje was abducted by armed people dressed in civilian clothes and up to now his whereabouts remain unknown,” Mr Kiwanuka stated before asking: “We have been complaining about this issue of abduction for quite some time but nothing has been done. My prayers are for the minister to explain to this Parliament why the government has failed to put an end to the issue to do with abductions in this country.”

He added: “I also need to know what offenses have been preferred against Sheikh Mwanje and where he is being detained.”

To this end, Gen Muhoozi responded saying: “The Sheikh is with the Military. He was picked by CMI and I hope eventually he will be produced in court so that the reason for which he was arrested is known a he appears before the courts of law.”

The minister also promised that a more detailed response on other spate of security abductions that have rocked the country since 2021 disputed presidential election in which President Museveni, 78, was declared winner, will be tabled before Parliament at a later date that is yet to be announced.