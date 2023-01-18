Shs723m water project lies idle as residents fail to raise money to fuel generator 

A newly commissioned Shs723.7 million water project in Kanara sub-county, Kitagwenda District has been left non-functional since its commissioning last year in October after residents failed to contribute money to buy fuel for the generator to pump water to fill the 10,000 liter water tank.

The piped water project, which was drilled at Kabirizi swamp is currently lying idle and water source has since become bushy. According to its initial design it was meant to serve over 20 villages with a population of over 7,500 people in Kanara Sub County.

The Kitagwenda District water officer, Mr Peter Sseremba, said the entire water project was designed to cost Shs 2.2 billion but currently they have spent about Shs 723.7 million and the remaining balance would be spent on another phase.

He said they have written to the ministry of water and environment and recommended the installation of a solar system to replace the generator, which has been estimated to cost Shs384 million.

The Kanara Sub County chairman, Mr Francis Hategeka, said residents were optimistic that they would start accessing clean and safe water but unfortunately people only fetched water on public tap stands for three weeks.

“In Kanara Sub County, we are water stressed, people walk long distances to fetch water from shallow wells, others fetch from valley dams of cows which is always contaminated,” he said.

Mr Hategeka said for the generator to pump 10,000 litres of water, 100 liters of diesel was required but the community failed to raise money to buy fuel.

“We are wondering why the contractor failed to install the solar to pump water and opted for an expensive generator. It is unfortunate that the government spent money to extend water to the people but who have failed to consume water,” he said.

Residents established water user committees to look after the water project and each person was supposed to pay Shs200 per jerry can, which they would use to buy fuel for the generator, however, residents said they could not afford.

Mr Julius Byamukama, a resident of Kabirizi II, said it's unfortunate that residents have continued to fetch water in distant places in valley dams and boreholes.

“We were promised water tap stands but up to now we don’t know what happened, we only see water pipes passing in our land, and we have to walks three kilometers to reach one shallow well. Other water source points dried up, we appeal to government to rectify problem to allow people access water,” he said.

The access to safe water in Kitagwenda District stands at 85 per cent. The district has 995 domestic water source points which serve a total population of 163,154 people while 22 water source points have been non-functional for over 5 years and are considered abandoned.