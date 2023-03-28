Sironko man beheaded over extramarital affairs - police

Police have linked an incident in which a 36-year-old peasant man was beheaded by criminals to extramarital affairs.

Murdered by unidentified people in the Eastern Uganda district of Sironko, David Wafula’s headless body was found in a pool of blood near his home in Bumasikye Village, Kirombe Parish in Bukhulo Sub-County.

“David Wafula’s head was chopped off, probably using a panga, by unknown people who accused him of loving a married woman in the village of Bumasikye,” Elgon Regional Police spokesperson Rogers Taitika said.

Eyewitnesses reportedly told detectives about how suspects killed Wafula mercilessly as he pleaded for his life.

“It is alleged that at an unknown time, the deceased left home to go and take alcohol but it was at around 11pm when the killers hacked him to death as he was heading home,” police noted.

Police have now called for calm as they seek to establish more facts that will guide further action regarding the matter.

“We have launched investigations into the matter,” police noted on Tuesday.