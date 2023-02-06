Six arrested as security busts ADF cells

A joint security team raided a cell allegedly linked to the Allied Democratic Forces -ADF terror group in Butaleja District last Friday.

The Bukedi South regional police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, at the weekend said the Directorate of Crime Intelligence in coordination with police in Bukedi South regional police conducted the operation in Nabala village, Bubinge parish in Nawanjofu Sub-county. He said more than 70 people including women and 61 children were rescued during the operation.

“We arrested six people suspected to belong to ADF including their leader. Among the suspects we have one lady and five men,” Mr Mugwe said and added: “They will be charged with terrorism and aggravated human trafficking in persons after investigation.’’

Mr Mugwe said preliminary reports indicate the suspects have been hawking and operating small retail shops in the area.

He said: “It’s suspected that this ADF cell has been a centre where children are collected and trained in rebel activities while the female juveniles are sexually abused.’’

Mr Mugwe added: “They had different ways of staying in the society without creating any suspicion.’’

But the LC1 chairperson of Nabala village, Mr John Mulonda, said: “The suspects constructed their own mosque, and they couldn’t allow any other Muslim who is not part of them to go there for prayers ever since they came here in 1999.’’