Six Jinja youths in viral gay sex video further remanded for own safety

Court in Jinja City has denied granting bail to six suspected homosexuals whose alleged video went viral on social media, on grounds that they will not be safe in public.

A 17-second video was last month shared on various social media platforms, showing four of the suspects having sex, while three of them “served as women”.

The accused, aged between 20 and 26 years, were arrested on March 17 and arraigned before Jinja Grade One Magistrate, Mr Yafesi Ochieng, who charged them with indecency and procuring gross indecency and remanded them at Kirinya Prison.

But during their re-arraignment for a ruling on their bail application this Monday, Mr Ochieng denied the suspects bail on the ground that they will not be safe in the community, before further remanding them until May 10 “because their case is also of public interest”.

“It is our mandate as the court to protect the accused persons; releasing them to a biased society cannot guarantee their safety, so prison is their safe place,’’ Mr Ochieng ruled.

The accused had sought bail on grounds that it is their constitutional right and that they are innocent until proven guilty. They presented 12 sureties who included their biological relatives.

Other grounds cited for denying the suspects bail were based on submissions by the Prosecution that they failed to furnish the court with relevant information about their place of residence.

Background

Prosecution alleges that the suspects are part of a sexual network grooming young boys into acts of sodomy and recruiting male adults into gay practices.

It is further alleged by the Prosecution that the suspects, who were arrested from Mpumudde Zone, Southern Division, Jinja City were recording pornographic and sex videos and streaming live sessions, which they submitted to donors for funding.

At the time of the suspects’ arrest, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said they were allegedly found with 192 sachets of lubricants, shirts and tags with LGBTQ logos, and a metallic banner of peace and comfort with the LGBTQ flag.