Six people killed in Yumbe accident

Six people have been confirmed dead after a Fuso truck that was carrying charcoal with 10 people on board overturned in Kululu Sub County, Yumbe District on Wednesday.

According to the Kululu Sub County chairperson, Mr Hassan Maliamungu, the driver lost control after one of the tyres was short by police that were trying to stop him.

"After the driver refused to stop and park aside as directed, the police fired at the tyres which made the driver lose control and jumped off the truck before it overturned several times killing five people on spot. The sixth person died as he was being rushed to the hospital,” he narrated.

Mr Ignatius Dragudu, the Acting North West Nile regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident saying it was unfortunate that six lives were lost.

"It's true that Police fired live bullets with the aim of stopping the driver but unfortunately one of them caught the vehicle tyre. It was not a deliberate move but it happened accidentally," he noted adding that they are still hunting for the driver.

He said that the injured people are currently receiving medical treatment at Yumbe Regional Referral Hospital, and the deceased are at the hospital mortuary for postmortem. The ill-fated vehicle was towed to Yumbe Central Police Station where it is still parked up to now as investigations continue.