Son unopposed to replace father for top Bugwere institution job

The son of the late Ikumbania, the cultural head of the Bugwere Cultural Institution, Mr Geoffrey Wayabire, is running unopposed to replace his father.

Six aspirants had picked interest in the seat, but the other five failed to meet the requirements set by the institution’s electoral body.

The election to replace the late Ikumbania, John Wayabire, is scheduled to take place at Budaka Saza Ground in Budaka Town Council in Budaka District on July 14.

The late Wayabire, who was the institution’s first cultural head, succumbed to Covid-19 on February 7, 2021.

According to the institution’s EC secretary, Mr Dickson Mbayo, only Mr Wayabire met all the requirements needed.

Among the requirements was that the aspirant must be a clan head and able to pay Shs5 million non-refundable. The aspirant must also have a clean criminal record and enough experience on the customs of Bugwere, among others.

“Seven candidates had shown interest, but only one, Mr Geoffrey Wayabire, satisfied the commission and he was duly nominated to run for the seat,” Mr Mbayo said.

He explained that some candidates were disqualified because they were not in the institution’s register.

“Two other candidates didn’t fulfil other requirements within the stipulated time frame,” he said.

The duo were Asuman Mugweri from Badusuli clan and Hajj Ahamad Mugode from Bamito Banyoro clan.

The duo told the media at the EC office in Budaka Town Council that the list of requirements was difficult to meet in a short time.

Mr Moses Mugwa, another disqualified candidate, said he was willing to serve the institution, but he was disqualified after his name was missing in the register.

Asked if they will declare Mr Wayabire as unopposed, Mr Mbayo said they would seek guidance from the chairperson of Bugwere Cultural Council and the institution lawyer.

The chairperson of Bugwere Cultural Council, Mr Tom Mbulamberi, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that he had not yet received an official report from the institution’s EC.

The institution, which has 108 clans, has been bogged down by infighting for power since it was gazetted on May 6, 2016.