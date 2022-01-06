South Sudanese seeking TB, HIV/Aids treatment in Uganda

People line up to test for HIV recently. FILE PHOTO

By  Marko Taibot

What you need to know:

  • This comes after their major health facilities such as Kajokeji General Hospital in Central Equatoria and Nimule General Hospital in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria, lack drugs and basic equipment.

Hundreds of patients from South Sudan are now crossing into Uganda to access medical services,  Daily Monitor has learnt.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.