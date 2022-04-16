Spate of killings shock Kibuku residents

The police in Kibuku District are investigating the killing of two juveniles in Buguna Village, Sala Parish, Tirinyi Sub-county.

The victims were identified as Zaidi Oboi, 12, and Ismail Okwan, 5, both children of Mr Ismail Waliku and Ms Lydia Nyalema.

The North Bukedi regional police spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, told Saturday Monitor on Thursday that preliminary investigations indicate that Ayub Omoding, 26, a step brother of the deceased, who is said to be of unsound mind, started a fight with his stepmother on Wednesday morning.

“The deceased tried to intervene but Omoding grabbed them and first hit them down on a cemented floor and later outside on a rock. He smashed their heads. Residents managed to grab him and tied him before handing him over to the police,” Ms Alaso said.

While the initial cause of the fight remains unclear, Mr Rovers Wampula—the Tirinyi Sub-county chairperson, said: “…people should learn to sit together and solve their issues in a friendly manner.”

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kibuku Health Centre IV for post-mortem and later handed over to the relatives for burial.

In a related development, the police are investigating the death of Maliza Nadera, 38, who was a resident of Kabusule Village, Nabiswa Parish, Nabiswa Sub-county, Kibuku District.

The deceased was last seen alive at a water point in the trading centre.