Ssemogerere was light to Ugandans - Bishop Ziwa

A sombre mood hovered around Nattale, Nkumba Bufulu in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District as thousands of mourners, most of whom were dressed in green-- the official Democratic Party (DP) colors-- gathered at Wagagai football pitch where the burial ceremony of former party president and two-time presidential candidate, Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere was held.

The main celebrant at the requiem mass, Bishop Anthony Joseph Ziwa of Kiyinda- Mityana Diocese and Chairman of the Episcopal Conference said Dr Ssemogerere who most people described as a statesman and pro-democracy activist, was the light of his party and Ugandans in general during his lifetime.

“It's true he has been the light amongst all people. He has been shining a light on all people who have been in the dark, especially those in need and despair. He has done a lot to bring peace and unify people who have got disagreements. He hasn't been advertising himself but you could see it and hear it from people,” Bishop Ziwa said.

Bishop Ziwa said there is need for Ugandans to practice forgiveness and reconciliation whenever they wrong each other.

“He was imprisoned for a long time but when he was released he never took on revenge against those who imprisoned him, and now when you think about it, he has met with those who imprisoned him and they are looking at him,” he said.

Bishop Ziwa described Ssemogerere’s death who preferred peace against violence as a big loss, not only for DP but to the whole country.

National Unity Platform (NUP) principal, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine who was among the mourners said he and other political leaders will continue with Ssemogerere’s dream of seeing a democratic change of national leadership in the country.

“Our elder those you told us to trust, we know them, see them and we will trust them, for those you told us to be wary of, we know them, see them and will be cautious with them. We see them many times in their expensive suits and cars but we don’t admire them, we see them with their soldiers and guns but they don’t scare us. Those you trusted with your legacy, Ben Kiwanuka’s legacy and they sold it off to a dictator when you were still alive, we see and know them. Two weeks ago when I last visited you, you told me that ever since he made an agreement with the devil, he fears looking into your eyes and has never visited you,” he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi said the deceased taught him about the betrayal, lies and intrigue that define Ugandan politics.

“He taught me how to relate with the church, other religions, Buganda kingdom and all tribes, cultures across Uganda but foremost he taught me how to be a leader for the whole country not the tribe that I come from,” the musician cum politician said.

Buganda Kingdom prime minister, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga said Mr Ssemogerere lived by his word his whole life.

“As leaders, we make statements all the time but to know that the leader is truthful or a liar is to see if what he says is what he does,” Mr Mayiga said.

According to him, Dr Ssemogerere was a symbol of what a true leader must be.

“Politics is not a game, how can it be a game when it makes Uganda cry! Ever since we got independence it is hard to say we stopped crying. People are dying, becoming poor, conflicts never end… It can’t be a game, we don’t want people seeking titles and money to go into politics because they don’t benefit us in any way,” he said.

Ssemogerere’s widow, Ms Germina Namatovu Ssemogerere described her late husband of 48 years and six months as a loving, caring, husband and a teacher.

In her eulogy, she urged government to implement the federal system of governance, arguing that it will be for the good of all Ugandans.

“Federal is not for Mengo alone. When people have so many difference likes these in our nature and cultures, it is good to give people their freedom to bring forward their thoughts in a good governance system and work on the things that concern them,” she said.

Ms Namatovu also declined a gun salute in honor of Dr Ssemogerere who once held different portfolio’s in President Museveni’s cabinet.

“I have heard some people scratching their heads that we are going to have a gun salute, but if I were you I wouldn’t do that because my husband doesn’t want guns. The rest of the good things you have done for us during the burial, let us move in the good spirit as one Uganda. Those who wronged each other should forgive one another and work as one by not pointing guns at other Ugandans,” she said.

In her eulogy, the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabanja who delivered President Museveni’s speech alongside Shs20 million condolence insisted there was peace in the country, dismissing remarks by some opposition leaders who spoke before her and said the country was witnessing unprecedented political violence meted out against the citizens by those who serve the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).



