Ssemo body samples sent for poison test, says doctor

A personal physician has said pathologists have extracted multiple samples from the body of Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, the former president general of the Democratic Party (DP), to test, among others, for any traces of poison.

“They took off specimens from all the organs, they took off blood, to examine [for] any possible cause of poisoning”, said Dr Charles Kasozi, adding, “they took about seven samples of blood [and] they also took parts of organ of the brain, heart, kidney, liver, pancreas, adrenal gland, bladder, prostrate and stomach oesophagus. They will be examined and those results will be ready in 14 days”.

While stating that preliminary investigations show “urinary tract infection” as the cause of death, Dr Kasozi said they decided to conduct toxicological inquiries because Ssemogerere’s death on Friday morning, was “unexpected”.

In a short account to mourners at Rubaga Cathedral in Kampala last evening about the cause of death, the physician said “I have been with [and treating] him (Ssemogerere) for such a long time. He had abdominal pain and vomiting”.

“He eventually collapsed very early (Friday) morning. When he died, the only thing was to do a post-mortem with the consent of family. The body was taken to the fare-well home at Mulago [National Referral Hospital,” he said. Dr Kasozi further said he witnessed the autopsy and pathologists found almost all organs normal, except contaminated urine, and “so, the [preliminary] conclusion of the cause of death was an acute urinary infection.”

Poisoning has a very broad definition in medicine, generally referring to anything harmful to the body, and the specifics of what the pathologists would seek to establish remained unclear.

Tributes continued to pour in for Ssemogerere, who died on Friday aged 90, from within and outside Uganda and across the political divide, with mourners eulogising him as a gentleman, peace-loving, and unifier.

Citing these virtues, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who represented the government, urged politicians not to exploit the death of the elder statesman to drive a partisan agenda.

“Don’t use this funeral and burial period to politicise the death of Dr Ssemogerere. Let’s take politics out there [outside the church],” said the premier.

Responding to an earlier statement by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on why noble individuals such as the late veteran politician were not awarded heroes medals, Ms Nabbanja, while proclaiming that she was “in things”, promised to ensure amends.

The main celebrant at the requiem Mass was Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere, who commended the former DP leader for his good deeds and suppressed what seemed like rising political agitation in leaders’ speeches.

Four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye reminisced about their jovial interfaces and civilised conversations with Ssemogerere, a former minister in the early years of President Museveni’s government, including the touchy subjects of political transition and national dialogue.

The DP leader, then fondly called Ssemo, sought presidency on the Inter-party Political Forces Cooperation (IPFC) ticket, but lost the 1996 ballot – the first organised by President Museveni.

In his speech yesterday, Dr Besigye rallied Ugandans to join in the fight for transition in the country.

In a speech read by his brother Prince David Wasajja, the Kabaka (king) of Buganda Muwenda Mutebi, commended Ms Germina Namatovu, the widow, for standing by her husband for decades and radiating and transmitting the virtues of Ssemogerere to others.

The current DP President Norbert Mao, whose leadership is being challenged by some party officials since he took up a Cabinet post in Museveni’s government in July, was absent and there was no official explanation why.

Among the party faithful present at Rubaga Cathedral was Ms Mary Babirye Kabanda, the former Masaka District Woman Member of Parliament, who, while speaking on behalf of colleagues, said “unlike others, I will stay and die in DP”. She pledged that they would carry on the legacy of Ssemo.

Widow, son speak

Mr Karoli Ssemogerere, a son of the deceased who is also a columnist with this newspaper, said his late father was a “good man” and the flowing tributes from worshipper echoed praises by others --- both near and far.

Ms Germina Namatovu, the widow, said Ssemogerere senior was a good husband and wonderful support system over the years and “he will be greatly missed”.