State House speaks out on graft among govt officials

The head of the legal department at State House, Ms Florah Kiconco, has defended a number of government officials, including ministers, accused of corruption, saying those accused were investigated and acquitted of the allegations.

Last week, President Museveni directed an investigation into claims that some officials implicated in corruption cases continue to be reappointed to top government offices.

The queries were raised by Ugandans, in an engagement with President Museveni on Twitter last week.

The Twitter users specifically mentioned Security Minister Jim Muhwezi, former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa, State Minister for Luweero Triangle and Rwenzori Region Alice Kaboyo, Science and Technology Minister Dr Monica Musenero.

In 2007, then Health Minister Muhwezi, Health State ministers Capt Mike Mukula and Dr Alex Kamugisha, and Ms Kaboyo, who was a private secretary-in-charge of youth affairs in State House, were charged with abuse of office, theft, embezzlement, causing financial loss and making false documents in connection with the alleged misuse of Shs1.6b funds sent by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

But Ms Kiconco said the group was later acquitted by the courts.

Head of the legal department at State House, Florah Kiconco

On GAVI funds

“Jim Muhwezi and Dr Alex Kamugisha were acquitted of the charges. Capt Mike Mukula was acquitted on appeal to the High Court having been earlier convicted by a chief magistrate. Kaboyo was convicted on her own plea and was sentenced to a fine which she paid,” she said.

“In respect to the appointment of Hon Alice Kaboyo, after her conviction, the matter was considered by the Appointments committee of Parliament, which approved her appointment. The Attorney General also gave an opinion to the effect that the law did not bar her from holding a public office. Therefore, her appointment was done in accordance with the law,” she added.

Ms Kiconco also said Dr Musenero has no case to answer because she was cleared by a Select Committee of Parliament that investigated the allegations that had been made about the misuse of funds that were meant for research and development of diagnostic and therapeutic vaccines.

“The committee recommended that a forensic audit into the misuse of funds be carried out by the Auditor General, which was done. Dr Musenero was not found liable for misusing the said funds,” she said.