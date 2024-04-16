State House Unit probes Kibuku officials over corruption

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) has pitched camp in Kibuku District, Bukedi Sub-region, causing panic among local government officials. The Unit is investigating allegations of abuse of office by several local government officials in the Education department. Last week, three officials were remanded to Budaka prison after they were charged with causing a government loss of Shs21 million. The suspects include the District Education Officer, Mr Christopher Wamika; the Inspector of Schools, Mr Stephen Otem, and Ms Leticia Nabirye, the senior inspector of schools. They were arrested by SHACU officials following complaints from some teachers who alleged that funds for co-curricular activities in 2022 had been embezzled. The group appeared before Kibuku Grade One Magistrate Abubaker Mantama and they were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to Section 390 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 120. They pleaded not guilty to the charges before they were remanded.

Ms Mariam Natasha Oduka, the SHACU spokesperson, said the team commenced investigations on April 7 following a complaint on alleged extortion of money from head teachers.



“This complaint had earlier been reported at the State House Anti-Corruption Unit in 2021. We reached out to various head teachers who admitted paying the capitation, licensing, and the Education Management Information System (EMIS) money to the school inspector called Leticia Nabirye,” Ms Natasha said at the weekend.



She further explained that they retrieved vouchers from the Chief Finance Officer on requisitions made by the DEO for Music Dance and Drama competition in Kyotera worth Shs21 million yet the school that participated denied any knowledge of the said funds.



“Together with the area RDC, we invited teachers and head teachers to give us statements and they confirmed being pressured to pay money to the school inspector,” she said.