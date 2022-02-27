Stigma keeps breastfeeding girls in Bududa out of school

Many school going-age girls were impregnated during Covid-19. 

By  ANDREW NAKHABOYA

What you need to know:

  • 4.5 m: Learners who are not likely to go back to school due to teenage pregnancies, early marriages or child labour as a result of the pandemic, according to National Planning Authority.

Many pregnant or lactating learners in Bududa District have not returned to school due to fear of stigmatisation and discrimination,  a survey shows.

