Stop clamoring for positions in big schools- Govt official tells head teachers

The director basic and secondary education at the Ministry of Education and Sports, Mr Ismail Mulindwa, has asked head teachers to avoid clamoring for leadership positions in traditional schools but accept postings decided by the ministry.





According to Mr Mulindwa, a head teacher can make a tremendous change in any school if he is hard working and has support from Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs) or Board of Governors.





“What you, head teachers need is to work hard and improve the quality of education in those schools you lead. Even those bigger schools where you want to be posted started small with few learners,” Mr

Mulindwa, a former Biology teacher was officiating at the 31st annual convention of Uganda Muslim Teachers’ Association ( UMTA) at Masaka Secondary School on Thursday.





At the same function, UMTA members changed leadership replacing Haji Bruhan Mugerwa, the head teacher of Kawempe Muslim SS with Haji Musa Mpungu, the head teacher Masaka SS as UMTA chairperson.





Haji Mugerwa urged the new office bearers to carry forward programmes of UMTA including constructing a resource centre and UMTA home.





“We have already concluded negotiations with Bweyogerere SS management on the one acre piece of land donated to UMTA and we pray that the new executive will develop it for the benefit of all members,” he said.





The Resident City Commissioner in charge of Kimaanya /Kabonera Municipality in Masaka City, Mr Ahmed Kateregga Musaazi, who also attended the convention, urged Muslim teachers to concentrate on the objectives of their association to ensure continuous improvement in the academic performance of their schools.





“I am happy that the differences in the Muslim community don’t extend to associations like UMTA. This is a good gesture you must uphold because you serve a wider community which expects good results not excuses,” he said.





UMTA, established in 1989 aims at uniting all Muslim teachers in Uganda and mobilising the Muslim community to educate their children. Currently the association has 750 members drawn from various schools across the country.



