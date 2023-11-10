Stop praising the corrupt, they are murderous – Kamya

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) Ms Beti Kamya has cautioned the public against praising, blessing and adoring corrupt officials.

Ms Kamya during her tour in Soroti City, Teso sub-region Thursday said that although the corrupt sometimes make individual contributions towards the implementation of community activities, the effect of their unscrupulous actions causes excruciating effects to the unsuspecting public.

“Very few people benefit from corruption at the expense of many other Ugandans. Please endavour to report suspicious cases of corruption,” Ms Kamya said.

She described the corrupt as bloody murderers for allegedly depriving people of their right to better health and other services.

“Sometimes when you lose your loved ones, these people pretend to be pitiful. They hugely support you and you start praising them and also blessing them yet this money isn’t out of their sweat,” Ms Kamya added.

The Inspectorate of Government in the 2021 report, revealed that Uganda loses Shs10 trillion annually to corruption.

Ms Betty Kamya said that if the money lost to corruption was saved, the government would be in a position to finance every parish with Shs1 billion per year.

She further called upon government officials, and politicians to adopt a strategy of strict adherence to the rule of the law to prevent escalating incidents of corruption.