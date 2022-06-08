Students count losses as fire guts Bwera SSS dormitories

Properties worth millions were Tuesday evening lost in a fire that gutted four of the boys’ dormitories at Bwera Secondary School in Mpodwe Lhubiriha Town Council, Kasese District.

According to the school head teacher, Mr Milton B Masereka, the fire started at around 7.46PM when students had gone for preps.

While addressing both parents and students on Wednesday morning, Masereka said a total of 125 students who were sleeping in those rooms lost all their property.

“Only two students who were sick had remained in the dormitories and when they saw the fire, they rushed outside to inform teachers, as of now we are still assessing the situation and the cause of the fire is still unknown,” he said.

Mr Edgar Bwambale, a student at the school, said that the light in the dormitories went off and after a short while power returned and they instantly heard a blast followed by smoke.

The South Ruwenzori Bishop Nason Baluku who also doubles as chairman of the board of trustees said the concerned authorities should do enough investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“If anyone has clear information about what could have caused this fire, don’t shy away, just reach out to the school authorities and tell them,” he said.

The Rwenzori East Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Ismail Kawoo, said as police they had launched an investigation to find out the cause of the fire at the school.