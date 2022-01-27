Twin fires gut Busoga Schools

Fire being put out at Bupadhengo Primary School dormitory. PHOTO | SAM CALEB OPIO

By  Sam Caleb Opio  &  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

What you need to know:

  • Fortunately, there is no casualty as Kamuli Central Police Station fire brigade was alerted and responded on time, although lots of property that is yet to be quantified was destroyed.

Twin fires, almost occurring within minutes apart, Wednesday gutted dormitories at two schools in Busoga sub-region.

