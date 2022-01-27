Twin fires gut Busoga Schools

Twin fires, almost occurring within minutes apart, Wednesday gutted dormitories at two schools in Busoga sub-region.

At Bupadhengo Primary School in Kamuli District, the Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, said the fire gutted the Girls’ dormitory accommodating Primary One to Three pupils at around 7:20pm, destroying property worth an unspecified amount of money.

“Kamuli Police fire brigade was alerted and responded in time. Property was destroyed but no life was lost. We have recorded statements from relevant witnesses and inquiries have started to establish the cause of the fire outbreak,” Mr Kasadha said in a tweet.

The head teacher, Mr Godfrey Manda, said it was too early to comment on the cause of the fire, but was relieved that no child was hurt.

The Kamuli Resident District Commissioner, Mr Robert Mutemo, called for an urgent emergency security meeting at the school today (Thursday) and commended Police for the timely response to put out the fire which could have spread to neighbouring buildings and a secondary school.

In Mayuge, fire gutted a boys’ dormitory at Buluba Day and Boarding Primary School in Baitambogwe sub-county.

The Baitambogwe LC3 chairman, Mr Salim Kanusu, who arrived at the school a few minutes after the fire outbreak, said the Police Fire Brigade vehicle from Iganga arrived in time to put out the fire.

According to Mr Kanusu, the fire broke out at around 8pm when the pupils had gone for prep and because of that timing, no pupil was injured. “All the pupils using that dormitory have been confirmed to be safe since they were all out for prep.”

He, however, revealed that almost all property inside the dormitory perished in the fire despite intervention by the Police Fire Brigade vehicle. “The cause of the fire is yet-to-be established, but investigations are being carried out by police,” he said.