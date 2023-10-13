Suspected ADF rebels attack trailer, kill one occupant

Suspected militiamen from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group have attacked a trailer transporting onions from Kisoro District to the Mpondwe Lhubiriha Border in Kasese District killing one person and injuring another one.

The incident happened on Friday at around 1.00am, when the rebels ambushed the trailer and set it on fire after shooting one occupant dead and injuring the other.

Col Deo Akiiki, the UPDF Deputy Spokesperson, confirmed the incident, saying the rebels were about five in number when they carried out an attack.

“The attackers set the trailer ablaze, and this unfortunate event unfolded at Katojo Junction along the Bwera-Kinyamaseke-Kasese Road in Kasese District. The trailer was occupied by four individuals, one male occupant lost his life to the gunfire, while another person sustained severe injuries and was taken to Bwera Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Col Akiiki said a female occupant fortunately emerged from the ordeal unharmed, but the whereabouts of the fourth male occupant remain unknown.

UPDF soldiers are currently actively engaged in tracking down the attackers, with further details to be shared as the situation unfolds.

This is the second incident in a week after the same rebel group last Friday attempted to attack Nyabugando 1 cell, Nyabugando Ward in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town. They were, however, suppressed by the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers who were on alert.

Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt. Joe Walusimbi, who oversees security in the area, disclosed that intelligence reports indicated the ADF's intentions to infiltrate the country and steal medicines from nearby healthcare facilities, specifically Mamasabina Orthodox Community Health Centre and Nyabugando Health Centre III.

He explained that this attempted incursion was not coincidental, occurring shortly after some healthcare facilities in the area had received new supplies.