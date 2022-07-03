Suspected cattle thief arrested trying to join UPDF weeks after surviving mob justice

After surviving being lynched by a mob, but remained a wanted person by police in Nakaseke District, Godfrey Muwanguzi has finally been arrested as he tried to get enlisted into the national army.

Muwanguzi who had allegedly gone into hiding over cattle theft last month, was arrested at Uganda Peoples’ Defense Force recruitment center in Nakaseke on July 2.

UPDF officers wondered how a suspect on police wanted list was able to secure clearance from the local leadership and the district internal security officials as a disciplined person worth serving in the UPDF.

“We have handed over Godfrey Muwanguzi to police after he was detected as the person that was on the run and in hiding for alleged involvement in cattle theft activities. He presented his identity card and this is where he was detected by the leaders as the person that had evaded arrest and was wanted by police,” Maj Ninsiima Rwemujuma, the UPDF spokesperson for Team 1 Central region UPDF recruitment exercise told this reporter on Sunday.

“We are surprised the suspect succeeded in getting the recommendation letters from the local leadership, including the Gombolola Security officials (GISO) and the office of the district internal security (DISO). Somebody of questionable character trying to find his way into the national army is regrettable. It is unfortunate that our local officials are failing at their work,” he added.

Muwanguzi, a resident of Kaweweta parish in Kinyogoga Sub County, Nakaseke District had reportedly escaped lynching by a mob after he was rounded up by residents in May 2022. He escaped with serious injuries and went into hiding.

Mr Moses Muyambi, the Nakaseke Deputy resident commissioner, told this publication that the suspect had tried to play his cards smartly by disguising and trying to join the UPDF but luck was not on his side.

“We have always emphasized that the local council officials give recommendations for persons that have clean records. We are surprised some of these people bribe their way through and get recommended to join the forces. We commend the vigilance of the security forces,” he said.

At the end of the ongoing recruitment exercise, which will cover all districts in the country, the army would have hit its target of 10,000 new recruits.